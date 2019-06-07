For the 2019 Mia Gala, guests were escorted up red-carpeted stairs to the columned entrance of the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Over cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, guests explored the galleries, where they were treated to DJ sets by Spinderella of Salt-N-Pepa, Mina Moore and Lenka Paris and were entertained by “live” statues.

Proceeds from the event support free admission as well as special exhibits, including “Hearts of Our People: Native Women Artists,” on display through Aug. 18.