On a picturesque evening along the banks of the Mississippi River, partygoers filed into Nicollet Island Pavilion for the annual Meals on Heels event, a benefit for Metro Meals on Wheels.

The event featured live music, food and drink stations and a contest to find the evening’s best set of shoes.

Proceeds help to fund the mission of Meals on Wheels, which provides meals and a social connection for seniors and people with disabilities.