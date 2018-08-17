Harriet Island in St. Paul said a hundred thousand welcomes to the thousands of people who flocked to the Irish Fair of Minnesota.
The three-day celebration of the Emerald Isle features traditional and contemporary bands as well as everything from Irish dancing to Irish treats and tea. There also was a display showcasing the many breeds of Irish dogs.
The Irish Fair of Minnesota is a nonprofit organization that supports the Irish community in the state.
