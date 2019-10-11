The Cowles Center paid homage to the silver screen at its annual Gotta Dance gala. The evening was filled with performances inspired by the likes of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers.
The Silver Screen Soirée and TechniColor Me Bad After Party began with a red-carpet entry at the Minneapolis Marriott City Center and ended with, of course, a dance.
Funds raised at the gala will support the Cowles Center’s partnership with ProAct/New Options, providing programming to differently abled adults in the Twin Cities.
