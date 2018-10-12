Books for Africa celebrated its 30th anniversary at Nicollet Island Pavilion in Minneapolis, complete with live music and stories of lives transformed through education. African Union ambassador Arikana Chihombori-Quao was the keynote speaker.

The St. Paul-based nonprofit collects, sorts and distributes books for students of all ages in Africa. Since 1988, when it was founded by Minnesota business owner Tom Warth, Books for Africa has sent more than 41 million books to all 55 African countries.