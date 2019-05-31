Guests at the sixth annual Bash4Guild enjoyed cocktails and appetizers at International Market Square in downtown Minneapolis, hosted by co-founders Nik Larsen and Matt Bollero.

The ­evening also included a silent auction, photo booths, party games and live music. Through its Equilibrium Youth Services, the nonprofit Guild Inc. helps young people with mental illness transition to adulthood.It also offers a variety of mental health services including residential treatment facilities in the Twin Cities.