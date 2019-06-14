With the evening’s theme of “Northern Lights,” the banquet hall at the Hilton hotel in downtown Minneapolis shone in a sonata of light and sound as guests at the 63rd annual Symphony Ball browsed silent auction items over hors d’oeuvres, drinks and dinner.

Partygoers then enjoyed a concert by the Minnesota Orchestra at nearby Orchestra Hall, with performances by singer-songwriter Chastity Brown and Synergy Dance.

Proceeds from the event benefit the orchestra’s educational programs.