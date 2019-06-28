Con artists are spoofing phone numbers from U.S. marshals to scam people out of money, the Marshals Service warned on Friday.

“This tactic is known as neighbor spoofing, where scammers using technology to modify what number appears on your caller ID to impersonate phone numbers from friends, local businesses, and in our case, law enforcement, to appear legit,” Janelle Hohnke, Chief Deputy of the U.S. marshals for the District of Minnesota, said in a statement.

The impostors try to collect a fine in lieu of an arrest for failing to report to jury duty or other offenses. The scammers tell victims they can buy a prepaid debit card, or gift card and read the card numbers over the fine to avoid the fine.

U.S. marshals should never ask for any credit, gift cards, wire transfers or bank routing numbers.

To sound credible, the scammers have provided badge numbers, names of actual law enforcement officials and federal judges, and courthouse addresses, according to the Marshals Service.

Hohnke said her office has received hundreds of calls from across the country from people asking why the Marshals want money from them.

Anyone who has received a suspected call can report it to their local FBI office and the Federal Trade Commission.