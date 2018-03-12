An elderly woman was scammed out of thousands of dollars during an encounter with two scheming women outside a Blaine grocery store, and police have turned to social media in hopes of nabbing the suspects.

The expensive encounter occurred Wednesday in the Cub Foods parking lot on Central Avenue N. just north of 125th Avenue NE.

Police say an 89-year-old Blaine resident was approached by two women claiming to have found a wallet with a large amount of cash.

“They offered to split the cash, however needed the elderly female to pay the legal fees up front,” the police explained on its Facebook page.

“In the end, the elderly female was scammed out of $8,000,” the posting continued.

Police said Monday that they have received a few tips in the case but the suspects remain at large.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Police Detective Orin Christensen at 763-717-2665 if you have any information.