The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Monday opened the spigot for low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to Minnesota small businesses suffering economic injury as a result of COVID-19 in Minnesota and across the nation.

On Monday, SBA Regional Administrator Robert Scott told the Star Tribune that there is also a principal-and-interest payment deferral program available.

The SBA, which guarantees bank-and-other-lender loans by up to 90%, is operating seven days a week, Scott said Monday by telephone.

However, the agency urges small business borrowers and loan applicants to use its website, e-mail address and toll-free hotline. Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. Applicants may also call SBA's Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.

The SBA had to take down its website for an unspecified period over the weekend because of unprecedented demand and to increase bandwidth as thousands of independent restaurants, retailers, manufacturers and other businesses cut back staff dramatically or closed abruptly amid government advisories and few customers.

There was anecdotal criticism from small businesses and landlords who said they couldn't reach SBA on Monday.

The SBA said it is working to accommodate borrowers seeking forbearance and to take 3.75% disaster-loan applications from new small-business customers.

"Small businesses, private nonprofit organizations, small agricultural cooperatives and small aquaculture enterprises that have been financially impacted as a direct result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) since Jan. 31, 2020, may qualify for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses which could have been met had the disaster not occurred," said SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza in a prepared statement Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve moved Monday in what the Wall Street Journal called a "whatever it takes" moment to restore stability from financial markets to Wall Street.

The Fed also said a direct-lending program to Main Street businesses, typically the province of private lenders and the SBA, will be announced soon, according to Yahoo Finance.

The New York Times reported the "extraordinary actions of the Federal Reserve" on Monday morning can be boiled down to two sentences: There is a rapidly developing shortage of dollars across the economy. And the Fed will do anything it needs to, on any scale imaginable, to end this shortage.

The Fed wants to combat widespread business closings and imminent failures that would leave millions of Americans jobless and precede a prolonged recession.