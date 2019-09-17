The U.S. Small Business Administration will partner with the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety on webinars and twitter chats to help organizations become more aware of their risks in the event of a disaster while also helping them develop business continuity plans to support rebuilding and recovery of operations.

On Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 3 p.m. EDT, SBA and IBHS will co-host a Twitter chat “How to Prepare Your Business Before Disaster Strikes.” Follow along with hashtag #SBAchat.

On Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. EDT, SBA and IBHS will co-host a webinar focused on fortifying your property against natural hazards. Register for the webinar here.

September is National Preparedness Month, as declared by SBA. The 2019 theme is “Prepared, Not Scared.” FEMA, the federal disaster-recovery agency is trying to increase public awareness of the importance of disaster preparedness.

The SBA provides disaster recovery assistance following a declared disaster in the form of low-interest loans to homeowners, renters, private nonprofits and businesses of all sizes.

More information: www.sba.gov/disaster.