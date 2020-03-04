Savage police have arrested three people in connection with the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old boy last week.

The boy died Saturday from a gunshot wound to the head. Police found him semiconscious and bleeding in the parking lot of the Target store in the 14000 block of Hwy. 13 around 7:30 p.m. Friday. He died at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis.

Police said they arrested three suspects Tuesday — all from Prior Lake — including a 44-year-old man, 43-year-old woman and a juvenile. The suspects are being held in the Scott County jail.

The Star Tribune typically does not name suspects who have not been formally charged.

Savage police are still investigating. The case will be forwarded to the Scott County Attorney’s Office.