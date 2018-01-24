Authorities searching for a missing plane Wednesday morning in central Minnesota found the wreckage of a crash that killed a 50-year-old pilot.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office and Sauk Centre Police searched for the single engine experimental aircraft after it was last seen leaving the Sauk Centre Airport at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The pilot was practicing takeoffs and landings, authorities said, but hadn't returned to the airport and couldn't be reached.

Difficult weather conditions Tuesday made it impossible to do aerial searches, authorities said, but Sauk Centre firefighters found the plane in a ground search about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, about 6 miles from the Sauk Centre Airport.

Authorties have yet to identify the pilot. The FAA is investigating the crash.