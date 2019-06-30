GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Nelson Cruz, Twins
Two home runs, a double and a single produced five RBI for the veteran designated hitter. It was the 30th multihomer game of his career and his third this season.
BY THE NUMBERS
21 Home runs by Max Kepler, a career high, after the Twins outfielder also hit two homers.
1 Career victories in the city of Chicago by the Twins' Michael Pineda, in four career starts.
ON DECK
Chicago's best starter, emerging star Lucas Giolito, will oppose Twins lefthander Lewis Thorpe, who will make his major league debut.
PHIL MILLER
