IMPACT PLAYER: Marwin Gonzalez, Twins

Three more hits give him 10 in his past three starts, and he drove in a pair of runs, too.

BY THE NUMBERS

18 Runs allowed by Jose Berrios in his three August starts.

6 20-home run hitters on the Twins, tying the franchise record, after C.J. Cron smacked his 20th in the first inning.

21 Pitches Trevor May used to throw two perfect innings of relief with the game still in doubt.

ON DECK

The Twins will win a four-game series in Texas for the first time ever if ex-Ranger Martin Perez beats ex-Twin Lance Lynn.

PHIL MILLER