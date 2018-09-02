GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Ronald Guzman, Texas

He went 1-for-2 with a walk, but the one was a three-run homer that gave the Rangers the lead.

By the numbers

5 The most innings Jose Berrios has pitched since Aug. 4.

3 Home runs given up by Berrios during his short start.

167⅔ Innings pitched by Berrios this season, well short of the 191⅔ he pitched at all levels last year.

On deck

Lefthander Gabriel Moya will be the Twins’ “opener,” starting Sunday’s game but not expected to pitch more than two innings, against Rangers lefty Yohander Mendez. Zack Littell will take over for Moya after that.

