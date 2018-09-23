GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Marcus Semien, Oakland
His two-run homer off Chase De Jong was the only run-scoring hit for the Athletics, but they didn’t need anyother one.
BY THE NUMBERS
16 The MLB record for walkoff losses in a season, set by five teams: the 1924 Philadelphia Phillies, 1943 St. Louis Browns, 1966 Boston Red Sox, 1969 San Francisco Giants and 1975 Houston Astros. The Twins can tie that mark Sunday.
3 Hits for Twins catcher Willians Astudillo, who raised his average to .338.
0.81 ERA for A’s closer Blake Treinen, who won for the second night in a row.
ON DECK
Kyle Gibson faces Trevor Cahill in the Twins’ final road game of the season.
PHIL MILLER
