GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
C.J. Cron, Twins
The first baseman went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI, including a run-scoring single on a 1-2 pitch in the 10th inning, making the Twins 3-1 in extra innings this season.
BY THE NUMBERS
13 Quality starts for Jose Berrios, tying him with Justin Verlander for the most in the majors.
110 Times Alex Gordon has been hit by a pitch in his career, extending his Royals club record.
ON DECK
Royals righthander Homer Bailey is coming off 7⅔ scoreless innings Tuesday at Seattle. The Twins’ Michael Pineda has had back-to-back strong starts but did not get a victory in either one.
La VELLE E. NEAL III
