IMPACT PLAYER: Marwin Gonzalez, Twins
His homer was critical to the Twins’ rally, and his diving catch was critical to preserving their lead
BY THE NUMBERS
4 Twins victories over Kansas City in four meetings this season, by a combined five runs.
19 Consecutive home games with a home run by the Twins, the longest streak in franchise history.
4 Twins pitchers in this decade who have won 10 games before the All-Star break.
ON DECK
Martin Perez tries to end his three-start winless streak as the Twins try to sweep the Royals for the second time this year.
