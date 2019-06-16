IMPACT PLAYER: Marwin Gonzalez, Twins

His homer was critical to the Twins’ rally, and his diving catch was critical to preserving their lead

BY THE NUMBERS

4 Twins victories over Kansas City in four meetings this season, by a combined five runs.

19 Consecutive home games with a home run by the Twins, the longest streak in franchise history.

4 Twins pitchers in this decade who have won 10 games before the All-Star break.

ON DECK

Martin Perez tries to end his three-start winless streak as the Twins try to sweep the Royals for the second time this year.