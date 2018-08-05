GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Max Kepler, Twins
His two-run homer provided a lead that didn’t escape, and he also contributed two singles and a walk. He hadn’t driven in a run in 10 days.
BY THE NUMBERS
5 Singles allowed by Jose Berrios, all the damage he endured in seven innings.
5 Teams for which reliever Oliver Drake has played this season, a major league record.
ON DECK
Ervin Santana and mph-challenged repertoire, an issue since his return from injury, will give it a go against the Royals on Sunday afternoon.
