GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Max Kepler, Twins

His two-run homer provided a lead that didn’t escape, and he also contributed two singles and a walk. He hadn’t driven in a run in 10 days.

BY THE NUMBERS

5 Singles allowed by Jose Berrios, all the damage he endured in seven innings.

Minnesota Twins Logan Morrison celebrates his two-run home run against the Kansas City Royals in the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

5 Teams for which reliever Oliver Drake has played this season, a major league record.

ON DECK

Ervin Santana and mph-challenged repertoire, an issue since his return from injury, will give it a go against the Royals on Sunday afternoon.