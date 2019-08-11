GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Jake Odorizzi, Twins

After the Twins had four miserable starts in a row, he restored order, somewhat, by pitching out of trouble for 5⅔ innings.

BY THE NUMBERS

1.06 Odorizzi’s ERA vs. Cleveland this season (two runs in 17 innings with 19 strikeouts).

2 Career homers for Max Kepler to left field, out of 88 overall.

ON DECK

The homestand ends with Jose Berrios facing Aaron Civale, a righthander making his third major league start.

PHIL MILLER