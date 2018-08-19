IMPACT PLAYER: Mikie Mahtook, Detroit
A fastball off his thigh drove in one run, and a curveball to the seats drove in three more.
BY THE NUMBERS
142 Career home runs by Joe Mauer, moving him past Michael Cuddyer for 11th place in Twins history.
3 Home runs by Tyler Austin in six games with the Twins, all off Tigers lefthanders.
3 Consecutive games with three or more home runs by the Twins, the seventh time (five of them since 2016) they have had such a streak.
31,904 Announced attendance, the fourth-biggest crowd at Target Field in 2018.
ON DECK
The Tigers will call up rookie Jacob Turner to face Jake Odorizzi in the series finale.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.