IMPACT PLAYER: Mikie Mahtook, Detroit

A fastball off his thigh drove in one run, and a curveball to the seats drove in three more.

BY THE NUMBERS

142 Career home runs by Joe Mauer, moving him past Michael Cuddyer for 11th place in Twins history.

3 Home runs by Tyler Austin in six games with the Twins, all off Tigers lefthanders.

3 Consecutive games with three or more home runs by the Twins, the seventh time (five of them since 2016) they have had such a streak.

31,904 Announced attendance, the fourth-biggest crowd at Target Field in 2018.

ON DECK

The Tigers will call up rookie Jacob Turner to face Jake Odorizzi in the series finale.

PHIL MILLER