GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Mitch Garver, Twins

The Twins catcher hit two home runs and had four RBI. He has five multi-home run games this season.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Times Nelson Cruz has been ejected in his career.

6 Times Jake Odorizzi has struck out at least 10 batters in an outing in his career.

19 Inherited runners stranded by Tyler Duffey this season.

ON DECK

Randy Dobnak, who went only one inning in his start Tuesday in Boston, will start in the series finale against Cleveland de facto ace Mike Clevinger.

la velle e. neal iii