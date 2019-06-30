The Pittsburgh Penguins traded high-scoring winger Phil Kessel to the Arizona Coyotes for center Alex Galchenyuk.

Minor league defenseman Pierre-Oliver Joseph also will go to Pittsburgh in the deal announced Saturday. The Coyotes get minor league defenseman Dane Birks and a 2021 fourth-round draft pick.

The 31-year-old Kessel, a former Gophers player and a Wisconsin native, had 27 goals and 55 assists last season, his fourth with the Penguins. He won Stanley Cup titles with Pittsburgh in 2016-17 with current Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet, then a Penguins assistant.

Kessel, who has scored at least 30 goals six times during a 13-year NHL career, nixed a deal with the Wild last month.

Galchenyuk had 19 goals and 22 assists with the Coyotes in 2018-19 after being acquired from Montreal.

• The Toronto Maple Leafs hired former Philadelphia Flyers coach Dave Hakstol as an assistant on Mike Babcock’s staff.