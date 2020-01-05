The Forest Lake boys’ and girls’ Nordic ski teams swept the team titles in the Mesabi East Invitational — the biggest high school meet in the nation with nearly 60 teams — at Giants Ridge in Biwabik, Minn. The Rangers’ boys squad entered the meet ranked No. 1 in the state by Skinnyski.com, while the girls squad was No. 3.

The top three schools in the boys’ and girls’ standings were identical, Forest Lake followed by St. Paul Highland Park and Stillwater. The Rangers’ boys accumulated 576 points, topping Highland Park by 15 points, while the girls’ team wound up with 527 points, edging the Scots by three points.

There were nearly 900 skiers participating in the event, which consisted of 5K classic and freestyle races.

Forest Lake freshman Jordan Parent won the girls’ freestyle race in 16 minutes, 59.7 seconds. Senior Anni Skillicorn of Winona/Winona Cotter claimed the classic crown in 17:52.9.

In the boys’ races, sophomore Adrik Kraftson of Stillwater won the classic race in 15:05.2 and junior Jasper Johnston of Ely took first place in the freestyle in 14:10.5.

Wrestling

Shakopee 30, St. Michael-Albertville 26: The Sabers, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, outdueled the Knights, ranked No. 3, for the Division I championship at The Clash in Rochester The Sabers led 27-26 going into the final weight (170 pounds). Shakopee’s Carson Manville, the top-ranked wrestler in his class at 170, edged No. 4 Carl Leuer 6-4 to seal the victory for the Sabers.

Boys’ hockey

Eden Prairie 8, Buffalo 0: Ben Steeves had two goals and one assist as seven different players scored for the Class 2A, No. 2 Eagles in their Lake Conference victory. John Mittelstadt had four assists for Eden Prairie, which outshot Buffalo 38-12.

Prior Lake 5, Shakopee 0: Preston Lindholm had a hat trick, leading the Lakes past the Sabers in the South Suburban. Lindholm has six goals in the past three games.

Spring Lake Park 9, Coon Rapids 3: Brock Larsen and Jacob Fritz each had a hat trick and combined for nine points in the Panthers’ victory over the Cardinals in the Northwest Suburban. Larsen also had two assists while Fritz added one.

Tartan 3, Anoka 2: Senior Dylan Kissner’s third goal of the season with 3 minutes, 36 seconds remaining gave the Titans a nonconference victory over the Tornadoes. Teammate William Burback scored 4:14 into the third period to tie it at 2.

Girls’ hockey

Breck 5, Andover 4: The Mustangs, ranked No. 1 in Class 1A, scored four times in the second period and then held on to hand Andover, No. 1 in Class 2A, its first loss of the season. Andover (17-1) led 2-0 after the first period, but the Mustangs rallied in the second period as Olivia Mobley scored twice. and Sadie Lindsay and Ava Lindsay once each. Hannah Halverson assisted on three of the Mustangs’ second-period goals. Andover’s Peyton Hemp scored in the first minute of the third period to pull the Huskies within 4-3, but Breck’s Emily Zumwinkle restored the Mustangs’ two-goal lead with a goal midway through the period. Sara Kaiser’s goal got the Huskies within 5-4 with just over four minutes remaining.

Edina 4, Blake 1: Junior forward Emma Conner had two goals and one assist, lifting the Class 2A, No. 2 Hornets over the No. 4 Bears in a nonconference matchup. Her second-period goal was the winner. The Penn State recruit has 18 goals and 15 assists for 33 points on the season.

Apple Valley 3, Burnsville 2, OT: Lily Leong scored 25 seconds into overtime, giving the Eagles a South Suburban victory over the Blaze. Burnsville overcame a 2-0 deficit in the second period to tie it on Madison Krumholz’s goal with 4:21 remaining.

Boys’ basketball

Totino-Grace 67, Wayzata 62: Freshman Taison Chatman’s late three-pointer helped the Eagles, ranked No. 4 in Class 3A, outlast the visiting Trojans. Chatman finished with 11 points. D.J. Akpati led the Eagles with 15 points. Kody Williams paced the Trojans with 17 points.

