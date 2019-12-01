Dain Dainja scored 28 points and grabbed 21 rebounds as Park Center held off Hopkins 85-70 in boys' basketball at the Big 12 Classic on Saturday at Champlin Park High School.

The Class 4A, No. 2 Pirates started the game on an 8-0 run before runs of 15-5 and 9-5 led to a 21-point lead at halftime.

The Royals got back in the game with a 17-10 run to open the second half and got to within seven, but Pirates forward John Grigsby made a three-point shot with 5:42 left to get the lead back to double-digits.

Josh Brown added 18 points for Park Center. Kerwin Walton led the Royals with 32 points.

Prior Lake 76, East Ridge 60: Dawson Garcia scored 30 points and had 10 rebounds to lead the Class 4A, No. 4 Lakers past the No. 5 Raptors in the Big 12 Classic. Malcolm Jones had 17 points for the Lakers. Ben Carlson and Kendall Blue both had 19 points for East Ridge. Carlson also had 12 rebounds.

Buffalo 79, Orono 74: The Bison built a 16-point lead at halftime and held off the host Spartans. Matthew Willert led the Bison with 32 points and Brandon Maatz and Antonio Bluiett had 17 points each. Connor Chappell led the Spartans with 18 points, Graham Beltrand had 14, Jake Farrell 13 and Reese Clifford and Sebastian Loder 11 each.

Delano 62, Willmar 57: Keagen Smith scored 28 points to lead the Tigers past the host Cardinals. Trey Longstreet had 18 points and Jack Balsiger had 11 for the Tigers. Jacob Rosendahl led the Cardinals with 14 points and Samuel Fraser had 13.

Girls' basketball

Winona Cotter 50, Visitation 23: The Ramblers jumped on the Blazers at the Twin Cities Thanksgiving Tip-Off at the University of St. Thomas to give head coach Pat Bowlin his 600th victory. Jordan Rubie scored 12 points to lead the Ramblers. Caroline Fenlon led the Blazers with 11 points.

Edina 62, East Ridge 54: Ella Campbell scored 23 points to lead the Hornets past the host Raptors. Caiya Wulf scored 13 points and Dorothy Stotts had 11 for the Hornets. Kate Burns led the Raptors with 13 points and Britt Carlson had 12.

Benilde-St. Margaret's 57, Holy Family 46: Patience Williams scored 19 points to lead the Red Knights past the visiting Fire. Anisah Wolf had 16 points and Olivia Olson had 12 for the Red Knights. Lucy Hertel led the Fire with 13 points, Nicole Bowlin had 11 and Grace Elander 10.

Blaine 53, Buffalo 48: Madison Hoehne scored 19 points to lead the Bengals past the host Bison. Kayla Bohr had 16 points and Anna Garfield 14 for Blaine. Alyssa Sorenson led the Bison with 13 points and Sydney Husfeldt had 10.

Boys' hockey

Wayzata 3, Duluth East 1: The Trojans scored two goals in a 1:28 span late in the second period to defeat the host Greyhounds. Charlie Podiak got the Trojans on the board and Jake Schneider put them ahead for good with 53 seconds left in the second period. Teammate Jack Kimlinger scored an empty-net goal with 1:07 left to play. Finn Hoops got the Greyhounds on the board 4:05 into the game. Garrett Bonello made 24 saves for the Trojans and Konrad Kausch 32 for Duluth East.

Shakopee 4, Bloomington Kennedy 2: David Bigaouette broke a 2-2 tie with 4:21 left to give the Sabers the victory against the visiting Eagles. Luke Schmidt and Macalester Dose gave the Sabers two one-goal leads after two periods, and Matt Loiselle sealed the victory with 1:50 left. Craig Herman and Logan Dosan scored for Kennedy. Peter Vodovnik made 37 saves for the Eagles.

Girls' hockey

Elk River/Zimmerman 4, Roseau 3 (OT): Madelyn Christian scored 1:29 into overtime to give the Elks the victory over the host Rams. Kate Helgeson scored her second goal of the game with five seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime for Roseau. Kayla Santl started the comeback for the Rams with 9:59 left in the third period. Cora Coz scored two goals in the second period to help the Elks take a 3-1 lead into the third period. Kaylee Sullivan got Elk River on the board first 3:11 into the game. Helgeson tied it for Roseau 5:47 later.

Chaska/Chanhassen 4, Prior Lake 2: The Storm Hawks scored on each of their first three shots to take a two-goal lead after one period and held off the host Lakers. Jordyn Perlich scored two goals and Bethan Velasco had one in the first period to give Chaska/Chanhassen a 3-1 lead. Elisabeth Gerebi scored an empty-net goal to seal the victory. Lindsey Grove and Ava Guillemette scored a goal each for the Lakers. Alex Dixey had three assists and Olivia Rinzel had 32 saves for the Storm Hawks.

