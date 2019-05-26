Third-seeded Tartan rallied for a walk-off hit-by-pitch in the seventh inning to defeat sixth-seeded Roseville 4-3 in the quarterfinal round of the Class 4A, Section 4 baseball playoffs at Northwestern University on Saturday.

Riley Brockopp was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to end the game.

After six scoreless innings, the Raiders got on the board with a suicide squeeze by Zak Goodwin to score Tomas Nelson. Kobe Olson drove in two more runs to give the Raiders a 3-0 lead. Olson had three hits, including an RBI double, for the Raiders.

In the other quarterfinal games, Rodney Erickson hit a walkoff single in the ninth inning to give second-seeded Woodbury a 2-1 victory over seventh-seeded North St. Paul. Adam Mazur struck out 16 over 82⁄3 innings for the Royals. Erik Kubiatowicz struck out six over eight innings for the Polars.

Fifth-seeded Henry Sibley defeated Cretin-Derham Hall 5-0. Blake Krisko pitched a complete game, allowing three hits and striking out two for the Warriors. Joey Winters led the Warriors offense with two hits, two RBI and a run scored.

Class 3A, Section 3: Top-seeded St. Thomas Academy jumped out to an early lead and cruised past eighth-seeded St. Paul Highland Park 10-0 in five innings in the first round at Richfield. Duke Coburn struck out nine while allowing two hits and one walk for the Cadets. Carter Henry led the Cadets with two hits, two RBI and two runs scored, Charlie Berg had two hits and two runs scored, Patrick Walsh had one hit and two RBI and Callan Happe had one hit and two runs scored. ... In another quarterfinal game, fifth-seeded South St. Paul defeated fourth-seeded Simley 13-6. Colten Becker had three hits, one RBI and a stolen base, Eli Stadler had two hits and two stolen bases, Owen Ramirez had two hits and Brandon Reynolds had one hit, one RBI and two stolen bases for the Packers.

Softball

Class 3A, Section 7: Hailey Sogard hit a walkoff pinch-hit single in the seventh inning to give second-seeded Chisago Lakes a 3-2 victory over third-seeded Hermantown at Braun Park in the semifinal round of the winner’s bracket. The Hawks jumped out to an early lead with runs in the first and third innings. The Wildcats were held scoreless by Alana Mayry until the seventh inning. Kaitlyn Istvanovich collected four hits and scored a run to lead the Wildcats, Savanna Harrington, Alice Johnson and Alison Bergerson had two hits each. Trinity Junker struck out 10 in seven innings for the Wildcats. ... In the other winner’s bracket semifinal game, top-seeded Cloquet defeated fourth-seeded North Branch 11-2.

