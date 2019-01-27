Ava Lindsay’s lifted Class 1A, No. 2 Breck to a 2-1 victory over Holy Family on Saturday in girls’ hockey.

Elly Klepinger scored the game’s first goal for Breck before the six-minute mark. The Fire answered when Maddie Morgan scored on a power play 5:37 later.

Alex Pellicci made 42 saves for Holy Family, including 15 in the third period. Uma Corniea made 24 saves for the Mustangs.

Breck (16-7) will play two top-10 teams in Class 2A to finish the season, No. 10 Maple Grove on Friday and No. 6 Eden Prairie on Feb. 5.

Shakopee 3, Farmington 2: The Sabers scored two goals in the third period to defeat the host Tigers. Olivia Grabianowski tied the game at 2-2 for the Sabers 7:08 into the third. Paige McNeil scored her second goal of the game 38 seconds later to put the Sabers ahead for good. McNeil got the Sabers on the board first 2:16 into the game. Carly Lancaster tied the game for the Tigers 45 seconds later. Claire Enright gave the Tigers their only lead of the game with 2:42 left in the second period. Brianna Eastman made 32 saves for the Sabers.

Eagan 4, Eastview 2: The Wildcats scored two goals in the third period to defeat the host Lightning. Maddie Pladson scored the game-winning goal with 9:18 left. Julia Barger sealed the victory with an empty-net goal with 1:54 left. Annie Luzum got the Lightning on the board 56 seconds into the game and Avery Chesek put them ahead 2-1 at 4:02 of the second period. Emily Cronkhite tied the game at 1-1 for the Wildcats with 1:38 left in the first period. Maria Cooper tied the game again at 2-2 for the Wildcats with 4:45 left in the second period. Amelia Julian made 38 saves for the Lightning and Maddie Nickell had 24 for the Wildcats.

Blake 8, St. Paul United 1: Izzy Daniel had two goals and four assists to lead the Class 2A, No. 1 Bears past visiting St. Paul United. Adelaide Burton had three goals and one assist, Lily Delianedis had two goals and two assists. Sophia Hoppe scored a goal and Bridget Emerson had 26 saves for St. Paul United.

Boys’ hockey

Bloomington Jefferson 4, Chanhassen 2: Carter Eha scored with 5:24 left in the game to put the Jaguars ahead for good over the host Storm. Grayson Hight sealed the victory with an empty-net goal with 32 seconds left. Justin Johnson and Ben Goedderz scored in the first period to give the Jaguars a 2-0 after one period. Tyler Davidson scored a pair of goals for the Storm in the second period to send the game into the third tied at 2-2. Josh Weyandt had 36 saves for the Jaguars.

Champlin Park 2, Irondale 0: Tanner Thompson scored two goals in the second period to lift the Rebels past the visiting Knights. Jack Bergstrom assisted on both goals that came in a 4:06 span. Brennan Boynton made 28 saves for the shutout and Chase Kvaal made 46 saves for the Knights.

Minnetonka 2, Wayzata 2 (OT): Joel Matthews power-play goal for the Trojans with less than three minutes remaining denied the Skippers, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, the win. Earlier in the third period, Jack Bayless scored on a power play for Minnetonka. Charlie Glockner made 33 saves for the Skippers while Danny Fraga made 29 for the Trojans.

Henry Sibley 4, St. Paul Highland Park 3: The Warriors scored two goals in the second period to defeat the visiting Scots. Johnny McGuire put the Warriors ahead for good 5:32 into the second period and Bennett Challifour followed up with a power-play goal 6:38 later. Michael Scherer got the Warriors on the board first with 4:58 left in the first period. Sam Blindt tied the game for the Scots 2:03 later. Javier Hamlin got the Scot to within a goal with 3:49 left in the second. Nate Pace scored the eventual game-winning goal 2:31 into the third. Lance Nayman got the Scots back to within a goal with 5:35 left in the game. Edoardo Dell’Obsel made 37 saves for the Scots.

Boys’ basketball

St. Croix Lutheran 82, Whitefish Bay (Wis.) 74: The Crusaders overcame a four-point halftime deficit to defeat the Blue Dukes in the Wisconsin vs. Minnesota Border Battle at East Ridge High School. Zach Longueville led the Crusaders with 26 points, Ezra Blumer had 20, Owen Bushaw 17 and Xavier Garcia 14. Jayden Jackson led the Blue Dukes with 23 points. Cullen Starker had 16 and Demetrius Johnson 15.

St. Michael-Albertville 54, Roseville 52: Kale Hoselton scored 17 points to lead the Knights past the visiting Raiders. Spencer Nath led the Raiders with 15 points.

Chaska 71, Minneapolis Washburn 59: The Class 4A, No. 10 Hawks built a 19-point halftime lead and held off the host Millers in the second half. Cole Nicholson led the Hawks with 24 points and Conner Krenos had 13. Joshua Rogers led the Millers with 21 points, David Worman had 17 and Will Kuelbs 11.

Boys’ Swimming and diving

True Team State: Despite not winning an individual event, Edina won the Class 2A True Team state meet at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. The Hornets had a score of 2,731.5 finishing ahead of Minnetonka’s 2,664.

Stillwater’s Will Whittington and Wayzata’s Casey Stowe both had multiple first-place finishes. Whittington won the 200- and 500-yard freestyles. Stowe won the 200 individual medley and set a new meet record in the 100 backstroke.

Andrew Trepanier of Lakeville North set two meet records in the 50 freestyle finishing in 20.53 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 49.39 seconds.

In Class 1A, Anderson Breazeale and Spencer Pruett each won an individual event and swam a leg on two winning relays to lead Breck/Blake to the team championship.

Breazeale and Pruett helped Breck/Blake to victories in the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay as Breck/Blake finished with 2,144 points. St. Thomas Academy finished second with 1,955 points and Northfield was third with 1,950.5.

Pruett won the 200 freestyle while Breazeale won the 100 backstroke. Breck/Blake’s James Pan, who swam a leg on the 200 medley relay, won the 200 IM.

Winona/Winona Cotter’s Jack Herczeg was the only double individual champion with victories in the 50 and 100 freestyle.

