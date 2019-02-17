Simley ended three-time defending Class 2A state champion Kasson-Mantorville’s 97-dual winning streak with a 30-23 victory at the Rochester Mayo Civic Center in the Section 1 championship. Daniel Kerkvliet pinned Anthony Moe-Tucker in 27 seconds at heavyweight to seal the outcome.

The Spartans won five straight matches to take an 18-12 lead after dropping the first three. Chase DeBlaere won the 126-pound match by major decision to get the Spartans rally started. Antonio Everett won at 145 to put the Spartans ahead for good.

Boys’ hockey

Edina 5, Wayzata 2: The Class 2A, No. 1 Hornets scored three goals in the third period to defeat the host Trojans. Hayden Davidson and Jack Kimlinger scored 1:44 apart just past the halfway point of the first period to give the Trojans a 2-0 lead. Liam Malmquist scored with 3:46 left in the first period to start the Hornets rally. Mason Nevers tied the score at 2-2 for the Hornets with 3:12 left in the second period. Brett Chorske, Peter Colby and Malmquist scored in the final 6:34 of the game for the Hornets. Jack Wolfe made 20 saves for the Hornets and Danny Fraga 29 for the Trojans.

Holy Angels 3, St. Paul Academy 1: Matthew Syverson made 36 saves to lead the Stars past the host Spartans. Mitch Hendrickson scored a power-play goal with 7:08 left in the first period. Noah Griswold scored 2:55 into the third period to extend the Stars lead to 2-0. Adam Zukowski got the Spartans to within a goal with 4:26 left in the game. Caeden Phelps sealed the victory for the Stars with a goal with one second left to play. Thomas Kuriscak had 22 saves for the Spartans.

Prior Lake 3, Eastview 2: The Lakers scored three goals in the last five minutes of the second period to defeat the host Lightning. Jackson Jutting’s two goals in a 1:45 span gave the Lakers a 2-1 lead. And Kobe Kimmes scored with two seconds left in the period to make it 3-1. Davis Carlson scored the Lightning’s first goal with 19 seconds left in the first period. Josh Eernisse got the Lightning to within a goal with 5:33 left in the game. Cade Kujawski had 32 saves for the Lakers and Bennett Weestrand had 34 for the Lightning.

Woodbury 4, Tartan 2: Quinn Krueger scored 5:43 into the third period to give the Royals the victory over the host Titans. Zach Bernstein scored two goals for the Royals and Ben Tarlton had one. Bo Strecker and Marshall Ahn scored a goal each and RJ Schwankl had 42 saves for the Titans.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 9, Bloomington Kennedy 2: Nate Schweitzer had three goals and three assists to lead the Class 2A, No. 10 Red Knights past the visiting Eagles. Blake Mesenburg had three goals and two assists, Adam Marshall had five assists, Jonah Mortenson had two goals, and Jackson Bisson scored one goal for Benilde-St. Margaret’s. Craig Herman scored two goals and Noah Hanson made 35 saves for the Eagles.

Boys’ basketball

Waseca 77, Minneapolis North 64: In a matchup featuring two No. 2-ranked teams, the Class 3A Bluejays came out on top over the Class 2A Polars. Malik Willingham led all scorers with 24 points for Waseca. He also had seven rebounds and four assists. Kyreese Willingham added a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Nasir El-Amin led North with 18 points.

St. Louis Park 69, Stillwater 61: Anthony Rayson scored 26 points to lead the Orioles past the visiting Ponies. Paris Johnson scored 15 points and Cole Ewald 13 for the Orioles. Ben Recksiedler led the Ponies with 19 points, Trenton Attwood had 15 and Nate Shikenjanski 11.

Hibbing 79, Princeton 76: The visiting Bluejackets made four free throws in the final 15 seconds to hold off the Class 3A, No. 4 Tigers. The Tigers had an opportunity to tie the score, but a three-point attempt was off the mark at the buzzer. Parker Maki and Luke Lundell scored 22 points each to lead the Bluejackets and Ayden McDonald had 19. Adam Williams led the Tigers with 25 points, Jon Stimmler had 23 and Reilly O’Neil 12.

Girls’ basketball

Minneapolis Washburn 47, St. Paul Academy 43: The Millers overcame an eight-point halftime deficit to defeat the host Spartans. Megan Twomey led Washburn with 21 points and Clare Hillmer had 10. Kennedy Hernodon led the Spartans with 19 points and Annie Kristal had 10.

Chanhassen 75, Mound Westonka 71: Callin Hake scored 36 for the Storm and Madison Hicks added 19. Jennifer Schiable scored 31 for the White Hawks.

New London-Spicer 45, Annandale 36: The Wildcats scored 31 points in the second half to pull away from the host Class 2A, No. 10 Cardinals. Emma Hanson led the Wildcats with 12 points. Hanah Purcell led the Cardinals with 14.

