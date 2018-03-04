Minneapolis South upset Wayzata 52-47 in the girls’ basketball Class 4A, Section 6 playoffs 52-47 on Saturday afternoon. The Trojans, who went 24-2 in the regular season, were the sixth-ranked team in the final Minnesota Basketball News poll.

Morgan Hill had a game-high 27 points to lead the Tigers. Wayzata attempted to shut down Hill by running a box-and-one defense against her, but it couldn’t contain the senior guard. Her sister, Jade, added 12 points.

Kallie Theisen and Jenna Johnson led Wayzata, which finished the regular season with a 73-55 win over the Tigers on Feb. 22, with 17 and 16 points, respectively.

In other girls’ basketball section playoff action:

Cretin-Derham Hall 63, Tartan 53: The top seeded Raiders built a 14-point halftime lead and held off the fifth-seeded Titans for the semifinal victory in Class 4A, Section 4. Frannie Hottinger led the Raiders with 26 points and Elizabeth Edinger had 14. Ysareia Chevre led the Titans with 20 points. Kendra Ekereke had 15 points and Nevaeh Moeschter had 10 for Tartan.

Woodbury 54, Stillwater 52: Rachel Hakes scored 12 points in the first half to help the third-seeded Royals build a big halftime lead en route to a victory over the second-seeded Ponies in the semifinal round of Class 4A, Section 4. Hakes finished with a team-high 20 points. Solape Amusan had 12 points for the Royals. Sara Scalia led Stillwater with 25 points. Grace Cote had 12 points and Alexis Pratt had 11 for the Ponies.

Park Center 81, Centennial 76 (OT): The Cougars’ Clair Orth scored on a floater from the baseline to force overtime, but the No. 4-seeded Pirates outscored top-seeded Centennial 11-6 in the extra period in the Class 4A, Section 5 semifinals. Freshman Adalia McKenzie scored a game high 25 and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead Park Center. Sommer Blakemore added 19 points. Taylor McAulay scored a team-high 22 for the Cougars, with Sara Stapleton adding 18 points and 12 rebounds. This will be the Pirates’ eighth consecutive section championship game. They will face Roseville.

Roseville 62, Champlin Park 58: Jayda Johnston and Jada Hood led the third-seeded Raiders with 17 points apiece to best the No. 2-seeded Rebels. Amanda Pollard scored 17 for Champlin Park.

Cooper 76, Orono 39: Ju Gaston led the Hawks with 16 points as they took down the Spartans, the defending Class 3A champions. Aja Wheeler added 15 points for Cooper. Madeline Loder scored a game high 25 for Orono.

Prior Lake 64, Eden Prairie 49: Mc-Kenna Hofschild scored 21 points in the second half and finished with a game-high 32, leading the Lakers into the Class 4A, Section 2 championship. The junior guard averaged 27.3 points during the regular season. She is Prior Lake’s all-time leading scorer with 1,831 points.

Lakeville North 73, Owatonna 55: Sydney Schults had a game-high 27 points for the Huskies, but it wasn’t enough to beat the Panthers. Lauren Jensen scored 25 for Lakeville North.

Chisago Lakes 72, Hermantown 65: Carmen Backes led the Wildcats, seeded third in Class 3A, Section 7, to victory with 23 points. Sarah Bjelland added 19. Ellie Gamradt scored a game-high 24 for the Hawks.

