Peter Colby scored 3 minutes, 54 seconds into the third period to break a tie, and Class 2A, No. 1 Edina went on to defeat 2A, No. 2 Minnetonka 3-1 on Saturday night in a boys’ hockey game at Braemar Arena.

Louden Hogg made 28 saves for the Hornets, who gave up the game’s first goal. Grant Docter got the Skippers on the board first late in the first period by sending a shot from the point off an Edina player and into the net.

Mike Vorlicky tied the score at 1-1 for the Hornets just before the midway point of the second period. Jett Jungels scored an empty-net goal with 10 seconds left to seal the victory.

Charlie Glockner stopped 22 shots for Minnetonka, which lost 5-2 to Edina at home on Jan. 24.

Eden Prairie 4, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 2: Senior forward Jack Jensen had two goals and an assist and the Eagles mostly dominated against the Red Knights. Sam Wilhite and Keegan Langefels also scored for Class 2A, No. 9 Eden Prairie. Benilde-St. Margaret’s got goals 11 seconds apart late in the game from Blake Mesenberg and Charlie Bischel to spoil Axel Rosenlund’s shutout bid.

Mahtomedi 6, St. Cloud Cathedral 2: The Class 1A, No. 5 Zephyrs scored early and cruised past the visiting 1A, No. 2 Crusaders. Tom Paradise had two goals and an assist and Joe Paradise had a goal and two assists for the Zephyrs. The two scored 11 seconds apart in the game’s opening minute. Cullen Hiltner scored in the first and third periods for the Crusaders.

Girls’ hockey

Class 2A, Section 7: Sara Kaiser scored with 6:36 left in the fourth overtime to give second-seeded Andover a 4-3 victory over third-seeded Elk River/Zimmerman in the semifinal round at Andover High School.

The Class 2A, No. 4 Huskies killed off a 5-on-3 power play moments before Kaiser scored on Andover’s first power play of the fourth overtime.

Kennedy Little scored with 1:48 left in regulation to tie the score at 3-3 for Andover, which got 41 saves from Cassidy Stumo, including 22 in the four overtimes. Jamie Nelson and Gabby Krause scored 1:38 apart in the first period for Andover.

Despite being outshot 89-44, the Elks had several opportunities to score in OT. Cora Coz had the best chance in the third overtime, but her shot hit the crossbar.

Elk River/Zimmerman goaltender Megan Jung finished with 85 saves, including several breakaway opportunities and point-blank shots in overtime. She had 44 saves in the four OTs before Kaiser scored.

Class 2A, Section 6: Kiera Ryan one-timed a pass from Ali Eiden on the backdoor with 2:43 left to give fifth-seeded Cretin-Derham Hall a 4-3 victory over fourth-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the quarterfinal round at Parade Ice Garden.

Mary Zavoral and Maya Jones scored 3:12 apart in the third period to tie the score 3-3 for the Knights, after Lexi Bonfe and Olivia Garrity scored 43 seconds apart in the second period to give Cretin-Derham Hall a two-goal lead.

Girls’ basketball

St. Michael-Albertville 69, Elk River 67: Kenzie Kramer scored with 5.2 seconds left to give the Class 4A, No. 4 Knights the victory over the visiting Elks.

St. Michael-Albertville trailed by as many as five points with 4:45 remaining, but the Knights outscored Elk River 9-2 to prevail.

Kramer posted a game-high 22 points to lead the Knights. Johanna Langbehn led the Elks with 20 points.

Boys’ basketball

Delano 62, Willmar 58: Derek Techam scored 25 points to lead the Class 3A, No. 8 Tigers past the visiting Cardinals. Trey Longstreet had 17 points for the Tigers. Ryan Slette led the Cardinals with 17 points.