Minnesota Duluth continued its season-long trend of strong first-half efforts Saturday in a 63-6 NSIC victory over host Minnesota-Crookston.

The Bulldogs (9-0, 5-0 NSIC North) scored 28 points in each of the first two quarters, opening a 56-0 halftime lead.

The Bulldogs, ranked No. 6 in Division II, have outscored their opponents 111-3 in the first quarter this season.

Ben Everhart passed for 232 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a TD for the Bulldogs.

Augustana 52, Concordia (St. Paul) 24: Kyle Saddler passed for two TDs and ran for a TD, leading the Vikings past the host Golden Bears.

Bemidji State 37, St. Cloud State 24: Andrew Lackowski rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns and John Vogeler intercepted two passes — returning one for a TD — to lead the Beavers past the host Huskies.

MSU Mankato 55, Wayne State 2: The Mavericks (9-0, 5-0 NSIC South), who led 21-0 at halftime, scored three TDs in a 3 ½-minute span early in the third quarter to break the game open.

MSU Moorhead 51, Minot State 26: Bryce Meehl passed for 288 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two TDs for the host Dragons.

Winona State 38, SW Minnesota State 26: Owen Burke threw three touchdown passes and Chance Nelson returned an interception 33 yards for a TD in the fourth quarter as the host Warriors pulled away from the Mustangs.

Midwest

St. Norbert 17, Macalester 15: After Macalester (5-3, 2-2 MWC North) pulled within two with 3:54 remaining, the Green Knights (7-1, 4-0) ran out the clock. Grady Munro passed for 289 yards and two TDs for the Scots.