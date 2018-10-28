Minnesota Duluth continued its season-long trend of strong first-half efforts Saturday in a 63-6 NSIC victory over host Minnesota-Crookston.
The Bulldogs (9-0, 5-0 NSIC North) scored 28 points in each of the first two quarters, opening a 56-0 halftime lead.
The Bulldogs, ranked No. 6 in Division II, have outscored their opponents 111-3 in the first quarter this season.
Ben Everhart passed for 232 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a TD for the Bulldogs.
Augustana 52, Concordia (St. Paul) 24: Kyle Saddler passed for two TDs and ran for a TD, leading the Vikings past the host Golden Bears.
Bemidji State 37, St. Cloud State 24: Andrew Lackowski rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns and John Vogeler intercepted two passes — returning one for a TD — to lead the Beavers past the host Huskies.
MSU Mankato 55, Wayne State 2: The Mavericks (9-0, 5-0 NSIC South), who led 21-0 at halftime, scored three TDs in a 3 ½-minute span early in the third quarter to break the game open.
MSU Moorhead 51, Minot State 26: Bryce Meehl passed for 288 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two TDs for the host Dragons.
Winona State 38, SW Minnesota State 26: Owen Burke threw three touchdown passes and Chance Nelson returned an interception 33 yards for a TD in the fourth quarter as the host Warriors pulled away from the Mustangs.
Midwest
St. Norbert 17, Macalester 15: After Macalester (5-3, 2-2 MWC North) pulled within two with 3:54 remaining, the Green Knights (7-1, 4-0) ran out the clock. Grady Munro passed for 289 yards and two TDs for the Scots.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.