St. John's scored touchdowns on six of its first seven offensive possessions and coasted to a 57-7 victory over St. Olaf on Saturday in Collegeville, Minn.

The Johnnies (7-0, 6-0 MIAC), ranked No. 5 in Division III, rushed for 383 yards and outgained the Oles 659 yards to 206.

Jackson Erdmann completed 11 of 12 passes for 178 yards and three touchdowns for the Johnnies, who led 43-7 at the half.

Freshman Henry Trost rushed for 159 yards (in five carries) for the Johnnies.

St. Thomas 68, Carleton 0: Josh Parks rushed for 198 yards — in 13 carries — and three touchdowns to spark the Tommies, ranked No. 7 in Division III. Parks scored on runs of 46, 8 and 61 in the first half to help the Tommies (6-1, 5-1 MIAC) open a 42-0 halftime lead. The Tommies, who suffered their first loss of the season last week (at St. John's), haven't lost back-to-back games in Glenn Caruso's 11 seasons as coach.

Bethel 41, Concordia (Moorhead) 13: Jaran Roste rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown and passed for 101 yards and a TD, leading the Royals past the visiting Cobbers. The Royals (6-1, 4-1 MIAC) limited the Cobbers (3-4, 2-3) to eight first downs and 136 yards.

Gustavus 42, Augsburg 0: Michael Veldman passed for a touchdown and rushed for a TD and David Peal ran for two scores for the Gusties in St. Peter, Minn. The Gusties (4-3, 3-2) outgained the Auggies (2-6, 0-6) 289-98 and limited Auggies receiver Nick Heenie, whose 69 receptions lead Division III, to two catches for 22 yards.