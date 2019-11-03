Tate Singleton scored with 91 seconds left in regulation and host Ohio State beat Michigan 2-1 to sweep their season-opening Big Ten men's hockey series.

Singleton put in a rebound on a two-on-one break after Grant Gabriele's initial shot was deflected by Michigan goalie Strauss Mann. The goal came only 2:27 after defenseman Cam York tied the score for the Wolverines with his first career goal on a wraparound.

Tommy Nappier stopped 25 shots in net for Ohio State (6-1-1). Mann made 29 saves for the Wolverines (3-4-1).

Cornell 6, Michigan State 2: Michael Regush scored twice, Sam Malinski had a goal and two assists and the Big Red (2-0) completed a sweep of the host Spartans (2-4).

WCHA

Minnesota State Mankato 5, Bowling Green 1: Dallas Gerads had three assists, Marc Michaelis and Jaed Spooner each had a goal and an assist and the host Mavericks (6-1-1, 3-1 WCHA) put away the Falcons (5-4, 2-2) with a three-goal third period.

NCHC

North Dakota 3, Michigan Tech 1: Jordan Kawaguchi scored the tiebreaking goal 4-on-4 in the third period and the host Fighting Hawks (5-1-1) beat the Huskies (3-4).

