Devin Cooley made 27 saves and Slava Demin scored the lone goal for No. 7 Denver in a 1-0 victory over No. 4 Minnesota Duluth on Saturday in Amsoil Arena. UMD had won the series opener 5-2.

The Bulldogs outshot the Pioneers 13-2 in the third period, but Cooley played well for his third shutout of the season. It was only Denver's second road win in the NCHC this season.

Western Michigan 4, North Dakota 2: The visiting Fighting Hawks fell into a 3-0 hole and couldn't climb out despite goals by Gavin Hain and Jordan Kawaguchi two minutes apart in the middle of the third period.

Big Ten

No. 15 Notre Dame 5, Wisconsin 2: Cal Burke scored a goal and had two assists and Michael Graham had two goals as the Irish beat the visiting Badgers for a series split. Wisconsin had won the series opener 2-1. Matthew Freytag and Sean Dhooghe of the Badgers had the first and last goals of the game. Dylan St. Cyr stopped 32 shots for Notre Dame, and two Badgers goalies combined for 26 saves.

No. 17 Penn State 5, Michigan State 3: Kris Myllari's goal in the 14th minute of the second period gave the visiting Nittany Lions a 4-2 lead over the Spartans and proved to be the winner. Teammate Nate Sucese had an empty-net goal and two assists.

WCHA

Bemidji State 3, Northern Michigan 0: Adam Brady scored an unassisted goal in the first period and Brendan Harris a power-play goal in the seventh minute of the third to lead the Beavers over the visiting Wildcats. Zach Driscoll stopped 21 shots for the shutout.

'20 Ice Breaker at UMD

The 2020 Ice Breaker will be held at Minnesota Duluth's Amsoil Arena on Oct. 9-10, the school announced.

The other teams in the field will be the Gophers, Minnesota State Mankato and Providence. The first-round pairings will be determined at a later date.

UMD has competed in three previous Ice Breakers — in 2003 in East Lansing, Mich., in 2014 in South Bend, Ind., and in 2017 at Amsoil. The Gophers will make their sixth Ice Breaker appearance.