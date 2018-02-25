Mitchell Lewandowski and Jerad Rosburg scored third period goals as Michigan State upset No. 5 Notre Dame 4-3 on Saturday night in Big Ten hockey.
Rosburg's goal, at 8 minutes, 50 seconds of the third, was his first of the season. John Lethemon had 23 saves for the Spartans.
The Fighting Irish won the conference regular-season title in their first season in the Big Ten and will get a quarterfinal bye in the playoffs. The Spartans finished in last place in the conference.
No. 6 Ohio State 4, Wisconsin 0: Mason Jobst and Christian Lampasso each scored twice as the Buckeyes defeated visiting Badgers. Tommy Nappier made 31 saves for the shutout. Jobst got both goals in the second period; the second was shorthanded and made it 2-0. He has 16 goals this season.
No. 13 Michigan 5, Arizona State 3: Tony Calderone had his 18th and 19th goals of the season, and Cooper Marody had a goal and two assists as the host Wolverines beat the Wildcats.
NCHC
No. 1 St. Cloud State 4, No. 3 Denver 2: Ryan Poehling's goal for the Huskies at 12:25 of the third period broke a 2-2 tie. Jon Lizotte added an empty-netter. David Hrenak stopped 25 shots for the Huskies, who clinched the NCHC regular-season title.
No. 12 North Dakota 2, Miami (Ohio) 2: Trailing 2-0 early in the third period, the Fighting Hawks got goals from Hayden Shaw and Nick Jones at 4:20 and 7:20 to tie the host RedHawks. Miami scored in the ensuing 3-on-3 overtime for an extra point in the conference standings.
No. 9 Minnesota Duluth 6, Western Michigan 1: The Bulldogs coasted to the road sweep, getting two goals each from Billy Exell and Nick Wolf.
WCHA
No. 4 Minnesota State Mankato 2, Bemidji State 2 (OT): The Mavericks tied the visiting Beavers on Marc Michaelis' shorthanded goal with 5:51 left in regulation; Bemidji State won the shootout.
STAFF AND NEWS SERVICES
