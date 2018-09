Share on Pinterest

1 1 Mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000

6 • Roxy Rocket (Hernandez) 19.00 7.00 3.00

1 • Starship Impulse (Stevens) 4.60 2.80

7 • Memories Galore (Eikleberry) 2.10

Time: 1:39.98. Exacta: 6-1, $27.90. Trifecta: 6-1-7, $21.45. Superfecta: 6-1-7-4, $13.28. Scratched: Racing for Chasen.

2 5½ Furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000

5 • Ima Harley Too (Mojica) 5.60 3.60 2.60

6 • Blue Eclipse (Hernandez) 3.80 2.60

9 • General Miles (Eikleberry) 3.60

Time: 1:05.57. Exacta: 5-6, $8.80. Trifecta: 5-6-9, $14.35. Superfecta: 5-6-9-8, $11.39. Daily Double: 6-5, $17.10.

3 About 7½ Furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $32,000

9 • Rocket Joe Cooper (Mojica) 7.20 4.20 3.00

1 • Where’s Jordan (Mawing) 9.80 5.20

8 • A P Is Loose (Butler) 2.80

Time: 1:27.97. Exacta: 9-1, $26.80. Trifecta: 9-1-8, $32.95. Superfecta: 9-1-8-5, $15.40. Pick 3: 6-5-9, $53.00. Daily Double: 5-9, $14.00. Scratched: Conquest Sure Shot.

4 6 Furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $20,000

5 • Redesign (Mojica) 16.40 7.20 4.60

6 • Sizzler (Eikleberry) 5.40 4.60

2 • Got Even Smarter (Butler) 4.20

Time: 1:09.77. Exacta: 5-6, $47.40. Trifecta: 5-6-2, $89.95. Superfecta: 5-6-2-4, $153.41. Pick 3: 5-9-5, $43.10. Daily Double: 9-5, $24.20. Scratched: Grand Marais.

5 About 1 Mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $11,500

1 • Edge Hog (Sanchez) 32.40 14.00 9.40

9 • Mistletoe (Thompson) 5.60 4.40

12 • Goldenmeister (Goodwin) 9.40

Time: 1:37.99. Exacta: 1-9, $83.60. Trifecta: 1-9-12, $519.60. Superfecta: 1-9-12-2, $2,024.91. Pick 3: 9-5-1, $177.85. Pick 4: 5-9-5-1, $819.75. Daily Double: 5-1, $65.40.

6 5½ Furlongs. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000

6 • Full of Grace (Goncalves) 5.40 3.40 2.80

7 • Shakin for Love (Mojica) 4.60 3.60

8 • Sky Reign (Sanchez) 7.60

Time: 1:05.39. Exacta: 6-7, $13.70. Trifecta: 6-7-8, $85.70. Superfecta: 6-7-8-4, $88.62. Pick 3: 5-1-6, $222.45. Daily Double: 1-6, $43.30.

7 About 5 Furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500

7 • Outrun the Posse (Eikleberry) 5.40 3.00 2.20

4 • Smarty Party Papa (Thompson) 5.40 3.20

6 • J P Rocker (Velazquez) 2.40

Time: :55.32. Exacta: 7-4, $13.60. Trifecta: 7-4-6, $15.45. Superfecta: 7-4-6-5, $41.53. Pick 3: 1-6-7/9, $74.65. Daily Double: 6-7, $8.40. Scratched: Scherer Magic.

8 5 Furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500

7 • Scrumpy Town (Butler) 2.80 2.40 2.20

8 • Blinersonletherip (Mawing) 6.20 4.20

1 • Blonde Rachel (Goodwin) 4.40

Time: :58.55. Exacta: 7-8, $7.20. Trifecta: 7-8-1, $26.65. Superfecta: 7-8-1-5, $14.63. Pick 3: 6-7/9-2/7, $5.70. Daily Double: 7-7, $4.50. Scratched: Smoken Danni.

9 1 Mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $4,000. Purse: $12,500

4 • Promising Shoes (Stevens) 10.40 4.00 2.80

7 • Shaboxxo (Mojica) 2.40 2.20

1 • Perfect Movement (Butler) 3.40

Time: 1:37.78. Exacta: 4-7, $12.30. Trifecta: 4-7-1, $15.75. Superfecta: 4-7-1-6, $17.27. Pick 3: 7/9-2/7-4, $595.35. Pick 4: 6-7/9-2/7-4, $36.30. Pick 5: 1-6-7/9-2/7-4, $595.35.

Attendance: 4,910. Total handle: $461,841. Live handle: $175,924.

Johnny Love’s results: Saturday: 4-9 (.444). Totals: 190-567 (.335). Best bets: 30-57 (.526).