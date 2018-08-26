1 5½ furlongs. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Allowance optional claiming $25,000. Purse: $30,000.
4 • Sunrise Point (Goncalves) 3.20 2.20 2.10
5 • Let Me Fly (Stevens) 5.20 2.80
2 • Wish Upon Me (Lindsay) 3.40
Time: 1:05.12. Scratched: Tiz Wild Wind. Exacta: 4-5, $6.00. Trifecta: 4-5-2, $17.20
2 Minn. Handicap BPA Distaff Stakes. 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.
7 • Molecules (Mawing) 38.20 16.40 4.40
3 • Beach Flower (Butler) 4.60 3.20
2 • Some Say So (Goncalves) 3.80
Time: 1:35.63. Exacta: 7-3, $153.10. Trifecta: 7-3-2, $438.05. Superfecta: 7-3-2-6, $340.04. Daily Double: 4-7, $44.50.
3 Brooks Fields Stakes. 1 mile. Turf. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.
2 • Ibaka (Eikleberry) 13.60 5.40 3.80
6 • Majestic Pride (Butler) 3.40 2.60
7 • Hay Dakota (Velazquez) 3.40
Time: 1:35.27. Scratched: A P Is Loose, Conquest Sure Shot. Exacta: 2-6, $25.40. Trifecta: 2-6-7, $40.95. Superfecta: 2-6-7-3, $51.36. Pick 3: 4/6-7-2, $1,162.35. Daily Double: 7-2, $101.40.
4 Mystic Lake Turf Express Stakes. 5 furlongs. Turf. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $100,000.
3 • Bushrod (Hamilton) 9.40 3.80 2.80
4 • Show Bound (Arrieta) 3.80 3.20
5 • Fireman Oscar (Sanchez) 5.20
Time: 0:56.20. Scratched: Boston Charley, Malibu Max. Exacta: 3-4, $14.90. Trifecta: 3-4-5, $50.40. Superfecta: 3-4-5-6, $22.16. Pick 3: 7-2-3, $1,232.00. Consolation Double: 2-2, $7.60. Daily Double: 2-3, $39.80.
5 6 furlongs. State-bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming $15,000. Purse: $13,000.
8 • Icy Hot Mess (Eikleberry) 4.80 2.80 2.40
5 • Carriage (Thompson) 3.20 2.60
6 • Won Spirit (Sanchez) 2.60
Time: 1:13.16. Scratched: Mz Jackie, Victoria’s Court. Exacta: 8-5, $5.40. Trifecta: 8-5-6, $8.40. Superfecta: 8-5-6-3, $3.45. Pick 3: 2-3-1/8/9, $37.75. Pick 4: 7-2-3-1/8/9, $2,852.00. Daily Double: 3-8, $12.70.
6 6 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming $35,000. Purse: $33,000.
3 • Bourbon Cowboy (Mawing) 4.20 2.60 2.20
2 • Super Touch (Lindsay) 4.80 3.40
5 • Luna de Loco (Goncalves) 2.60
Time: 1:09.79. Scratched: Stapleton. Exacta: 3-2, $8.00. Trifecta: 3-2-5, $13.05. Pick 3: 3-1/8/9-1/3/4, $15.65. Daily Double: 8-3, $5.40.
7 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming $4,000. Purse: $10,000.
6 • Flowers for Teagan (Eikleberry) 3.60 2.60 2.10
2 • Elevenpoint River (Hamilton) 4.60 2.40
1 • Raspberry Punch (Sanchez) 2.10
Time: 1:39.89. Scratched: Octavia Hill. Exacta: 6-2, $6.00. Trifecta: 6-2-1, $5.80. Superfecta: 6-2-1-3, $4.07. Pick 3: 1/8/9-1/3/4-4/6, $5.00. Daily Double: 3-4, $1.70. Daily Double: 3-6, $4.30.
8 6 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming $10,000. Purse: $14,000.
6 • Fridaynitestar (Velazquez) 6.40 3.40 2.20
1 • Double Dare (Thompson) 4.00 2.10
2 • Rocky Boy Indian (Lindsay) 2.10
Time: 1:10.20. Exacta: 6-1, $9.60. Trifecta: 6-1-2, $7.55. Superfecta: 6-1-2-3, $4.30. Pick 3: 1/3/4-4/6-6, $8.95. Daily Double: 6-6, $7.90.
9 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming $4,000. Purse: $10,000.
3 • Asdrubal (Lindsay) 6.80 3.80 2.80
5 • One Simple Rule (Thompson) 7.40 3.40
4 • Spell Winder (Stevens) 2.80
Time: 1:11.15. Exacta: 3-5, $22.50. Trifecta: 3-5-4, $39.55. Superfecta: 3-5-4-2, $19.90. Pick 3: 4/6-6-3, $14.45. Pick 4: 1/3/4-4/6-6-3, $37.30. Pick 5: 1/8/9-1/3/4-4/6-6-3, $98.05. Daily Double: 6-3, $17.60.
Attendance: 8,472. Total handle: $743,309. Live handle: $220,908.
Johnny Love’s results: Saturday: 3-9 (.333). Totals: 183-551 (.332). Best bets: 29-55 (.527).
