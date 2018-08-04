Share on Pinterest

1 250 yards. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $11,500.

6 • Maybe Painted (Packer) 13.40 6.00 3.60

1 • Dashing Fajita (B. Velazquez) 3.60 2.80

7 • Bhr Miss Jessie Winz (Samuels) 4.60

Time: :13.58. Exacta: 6-1, $24.80. Trifecta: 6-1-7, $62.60. Superfecta: 6-1-7-3, $124.34.

2 250 yards. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $20,000. Purse: $10,000.

5 • Yes No Yes (D. Velazquez) 7.00 3.20 2.60

8 • Kanned Heat (Goodwin) 3.20 2.60

3 • First Prize Peach (Torres) 4.40

Time: :13.46. Exacta: 5-8, $11.10. Trifecta: 5-8-3, $34.10. Superfecta: 5-8-3-2, $9.83. Daily double: 6-5, $39.30.

3 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,125.

6 • Perfect Movement (Butler) 7.80 3.40

2 • Promising Shoes (Loveberry) 3.60

4 • Sindys Luck (Hamilton)

Time: 1:39.48. Scratched: Jonny’s Choice; Xtreme Lyra. Claimed: Redneck Attack, by Chris Richard. Exacta: 6-2, $13.30. Pick 3: 6-5-6, $54.70. Daily double: 5-6, $21.50.

4 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,000.

4 • Datt Town (Lindsay) 7.00 3.40 2.80

6 • Cuddle Kitten (Loveberry) 3.00 2.60

1 • Elevenpoint River (Hamilton) 4.00

Time: 1:39.43. Scratched: Marie; Rodeo Rosie. Exacta: 4-6, $7.90. Trifecta: 4-6-1, $27.65. Superfecta: 4-6-1-2, $9.34. Pick 3: 5-6-4, $32.50. Daily double: 6-4, $17.30.

5 6 furlongs. State-bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

7 • Ms Comedy Time (Goncalves) 15.00 8.20 5.00

2 • Orts Dream (Joubert) 13.40 5.40

10 • Blue Moon Belle (D. Velazquez) 5.00

Time: 1:13.01. Scratched: Icy Hot Miss; Sting Bee. Exacta: 7-2, $74.40. Trifecta: 7-2-10, $398.80. Superfecta: 7-2-10-6, $566.60. Pick 3: 6-4-7, $37.55. Daily double: 4-7, $20.20.

6 1 mile. State-bred. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000.

1 • Raging Gold Digger (Hamilton) 4.00 3.00 2.60

3 • Caterina Iano (Loveberry) 6.20 4.00

8 • Miss Brookside (Mawing) 3.00

Time: 1:40.65. Scratched: Il Brigante; Starfest; Wanamingo. Exacta: 1-3, $9.20. Trifecta: 1-3-8, $13.65. Superfecta: 1-3-8-5, $10.15. Pick 3: 4-7-1/4/6/10, $22.05. Pick 4: 6-4-7-1/4/6/10, $102.90. Daily double: 7-1, $14.00.

7 5½ furlongs. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

9 • Munny Munnings (Mawing) 18.80 8.20 5.60

8 • Fistfullloffite (Ramirez) 16.60 10.00

10 • C’Mon Chrome (Joubert) 9.00

Time: 1:07.16. Exacta: 9-8, $136.90. Trifecta: 9-8-10, $900.55. Superfecta: 9-8-10-6, $3,527.90. Pick 3: 7-1/4/6/10-9, $52.85. Daily double: 1-9, $28.10.

8 5 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Cclaiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,000.

6 • I’m a Lawman (Evans) 2.20 2.10 2.10

7 • Conquest Moonmad (Lindsay) 3.40 2.40

2 • Piper Pegasus (Goncalves) 2.60

Time: :57.47. Scratched: Magneto; Rosat. Exacta: 6-7, $3.40. Trifecta: 6-7-2, $4.80. Pick 3: 1/4/6/10-9-4/5/6, $10.70. Daily double: 9-6, $13.10; 9-4, $6.20; 9-5, $6.20.

9 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

7 • Maid Easy (Eikleberry) 6.00 3.40 2.80

5 • Miss Ocean Express (Loveberry) 4.00 3.00

4 • Wrap It Up (Hernandez) 3.40

Time: 1:11.42. Exacta: 7-5, $12.00. Trifecta: 7-5-4, $36.95. Superfecta: 7-5-4-6, $14.33. Pick 3: 9-4/5/6-7, $12.85. Daily double: 6-7, $5.80.

10 6½ furlongs. State-bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $30,000. Purse: $19,500.

1 • Miss Jane (Sanchez) 2.40 2.20 2.20

4 • Minny O’Prado (Loveberry) 3.60 3.00

2 • Skat Happens (Mawing) 2.40

Time: 1:18.72. Scratched: Avoree Noel. Exacta: 1-4, $4.50. Trifecta: 1-4-2, $5.80. Pick 3: 4/5/6-7-1/5, $2.40. Pick 4: 9-4/5/6-7-1/5, $21.30. Pick 5: 1/4/6/10-9-4/5/6-7-1/5, $60.20. Daily double: 7-1, $6.70.

Attendance: 5,117. Total handle: $409,544. Live handle: $156,899. Johnny Love’s results: Saturday: 3-10 (.300). Totals: 149-448 (.333). Best bets: 24-45 (.533).