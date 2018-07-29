1 350 yards. 2-year-olds. Allowance. Purse: $14,000.

1 • Rey D Arranque (Swiontek) 12.80 6.60 4.20

6 • Curious James (Goodwin) 3.60 3.40

5 • Jess a Rumor (Samuels) 3.00

Time: :18.02. Exacta: 1-6, $27.00. Trifecta: 1-6-5, $41.55. Superfecta: 1-6-5-3, $10.71.

2 300 yards. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $10,000.

7 • Elli Mae Win (Mawing) 15.40 7.20 4.60

2 • Uncle Steve’s Girl (Mojica) 5.20 3.60

6 • Fabulous Lady (Samuels) 4.20

Time: :58.84. Exacta: 7-2, $33.70. Trifecta: 7-2-6, $72.05. Superfecta: 7-2-6-3, $34.22. Daily Double: 1-7, $71.00.

3 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $25,000.

7 • Path of Exile (Eikleberry) 11.00 5.80 3.00

5 • Vested Creek (Butler) 11.40 4.20

6 • Arch Kisser (Arrieta) 2.20

Time: 1:18.07. Exacta: 7-5, $32.60. Trifecta: 7-5-6, $38.30. Superfecta: 7-5-6-1, $15.92. Pick 3: 1-7-7, $101.30. Daily Double: 7-7, $34.30.

4 11⁄16 miles. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $35,000. Purse: $34,000.

5 • Flowers for Teagan (Eikleberry) 3.60 2.60 2.40

4 • Choral Song (Goncalves) 3.80 3.00

6 • Barstool Warrior (Mawing) 4.20

Time: 1:40.31. Exacta: 5-4, $5.80. Trifecta: 5-4-6, $26.70. Superfecta: 5-4-6-7, $15.95. Pick 3: 7-7-5, $31.05. Daily Double: 7-5, $12.80.

5 7½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $12,500. Purse: $13,500.

2 • War General Too (Hamilton) 40.20 16.80 6.00

9 • Buymeabond (Arrieta) 6.00 3.80

8 • Hotfoot (Butler) 3.00

Time: 1:29.43. Exacta: 2-9, $146.30. Trifecta: 2-9-8, $312.00. Superfecta: 2-9-8-3, $452.80. Pick 3: 7-5-2, $90.90. Daily Double: 5-2, $70.30. Scratched: Mystroynmstikntoit.

6 6 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $11,500.

4 • Race the Moon (Velazquez) 11.20 4.20 3.00

6 • Jazz Loverman (Bedford) 6.40 4.00

3 • Midnight Zither (Hernandez) 4.00

Time: 1:12.63. Exacta: 4-6, $40.70. Trifecta: 4-6-3, $87.10. Superfecta: 4-6-3-2, $84.88. Pick 3: 5-2-4, $331.45. Pick 4: 7-5-2-4, $1,118.50. Daily Double: 2-4, $291.10. Scratched: Business Affair.

7 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $33,000.

2 • Warrior’s Way (Goncalves) 3.80 2.60 2.40

3 • Storm Shelter (Mawing) 6.00 4.80

6 • Kansascity Shuffle (Velazquez) 6.00

Time: 1:30.93. Exacta: 2-3, $11.00. Trifecta: 2-3-6, $75.30. Superfecta: 2-3-6-4, $76.77. Pick 3: 2-4-2/10/11/12, $126.45. Daily Double: 4-2, $15.30. Scratched: Edge Hog, Jubilance, R Js Shadow Canyon.

8 5½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

6 • Greatest Gal (Hamilton) 14.80 6.00 3.20

1 • Dangerous Wave (Butler) 5.40 3.20

2 • Hidden Reward (Eikleberry) 2.40

Time: :53.16. Exacta: 6-1, $37.50. Trifecta: 6-1-2, $54.60. Superfecta: 6-1-2-3, $33.53. Pick 3: 4-2/10/11/12-6, $92.70. Daily Double: 2-6, $11.00.

9 5½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,500.

1 • Maid Easy (Eikleberry) 8.20 3.00 2.40

7 • Mizzen Air (Goncalves) 3.00 2.40

2 • Rosebud’s Tiger (Arrieta) 5.60

Time: :55.97. Exacta: 1-7, $10.70. Trifecta: 1-7-2, $52.45. Superfecta: 1-7-2-6, $55.11. Daily Double: 6-1, $25.20.

10 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

2 • Familiar Rhythm (Eikleberry) 6.40 3.20 2.20

4 • Dixie Blues (Mojica) 5.20 2.40

3 • Water Patrol (Loveberry) 2.20

Time: 1:39.37. Exacta: 2-4, $15.70. Trifecta: 2-4-3, $16.00. Pick 3: 6-1-2/6, $41.65. Daily Double: 1-2, $14.20; 1-6, $4.40. Pick 4: 2/10/11/12-6-1-2/6, $87.75. Pick 5: 4-2/10/11/12-6-1-2/6, $673.05. Scratched: Brysons Confession.

Attendance: 16,266. Total handle: $644,046. Live handle: $221,659.

Johnny Love’s results: Saturday: 4-10 (.400). Totals: 138-404 (.342). Best bets: 21-41 (.512).