1 400 yards. 3-year-olds. Trials. Purse: $6,050.

1 • First of 15 (Velazquez) 3.00 2.20 2.10

8 • Waveing At U (Torres) 6.80 4.40

5 • Minuscule Monster (Swiontek) 5.40

Time: :20.24. Exacta: 1-8, $12.40. Trifecta: 1-8-5, $92.00. Superfecta: 1-8-5-4, $70.29.

2 400 yards. 3-year-olds. Trials. Purse: $6,000.

4 • Painted Dynasty (Eikleberry) 3.20 2.20 2.10

7 • Who Rah (Torres) 2.40 2.40

1 • Alex Fox Peabody (Velazquez) 3.60

Time: :20:.8. Scratched: Ivoready Won; Pyc Telle Em. Exacta: 4-1, $3.00. Trifecta: 4-7-1, $4.45. Superfecta: 4-7-1-9, $0.99; 4-7-1-3, $1.47. Consolation double: 1-5/8, $1.40. Daily double: 1-4, $3.40.

3 400 yards. 3-year-olds. Trials. Purse: $6,000.

9 • Marfilmio (Suarez Ricardo) 5.00 3.20 2.80

6 • Cr Lota Girl (Torres) 6.00 4.80

2 • Mishtaken (Samuels) 6.80

Time: :20.22. Exacta: 9-6, $12.80. Trifecta: 9-6-2, $230.20. Superfecta: 9-6-2-5, $214.68. Pick 3: 1-4/5/8-9, $5.15. Daily double: 4-9, $5.80.

4 5½ furlongs. State-bred. Fillie and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500.

5 • Notorious Miss (Eikleberry) 5.00 3.00 2.20

2 • Choral Song (Gonzalez) 5.60 3.60

6 • Cheerz to Clare (Velazquez) 2.40

Time: 1:06.75. Scratched: Miss Brookside. Claimed: Cheerz to Clare, by Myron Kumke. Exacta: 5-2, $13.30. Trifecta: 5-2-6, $22.75. Superfecta: 5-2-6-1, $16.82. Pick 3: 4/5/8-9-3/5, $9.55. Daily double: 9-5, $21.60.

5 11/16 miles. Turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $25,000. Purse: $19,000.

5 • Ginger Rose (Arrieta) 37.40 9.80 5.20

6 • Drane Fame (Eikleberry) 3.20 2.40

4 • Looking Good Carol (Sanchez) 3.20

Time: 1:45.12. Exacta: 5-6, $96.70. Trifecta: 5-6-4, $134.80. Superfecta: 5-6-4-8, $334.28. Pick 3: 9-3/5-5, $93.60. Daily double: 5-5, $41.50.

6 5½ furlongs. State-bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

5 • Helen’sphotoflash (Keith) 6.20 3.60 2.60

4 • Rock That Jewel (Hamilton) 4.40 3.00

1 • Sidasta (Lindsay) 2.40

Time: 1:05.73. Scratched: Just Audacious; Nicky’s Cat. Exacta: 5-4, $12.80. Trifecta: 5-4-1, $16.90. Superfecta: 5-4-1-8, $12.97. Pick 3: 3/5-5-5, $773.25. Daily double: 5-5, $58.30.

7 7½ furlongs. Turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000.

5 • Double Espresso (Mojica) 8.60 5.60 3.60

4 • Showreel (Hernandez) 10.60 7.00

2 • Superstar Bea (Gallardo) 6.80

Time: 1:31.52. Scratched: Cozzy Kinda Love. Exacta: 5-4, $30.80. Trifecta: 5-4-2, $102.55. Superfecta: 5-4-2-7, $117.56. Pick 3: 5-5-5, $434.95. Pick 4: 3/5-5-5-5, $837.80. Daily double: 5-5, $12.50.

8 6½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $11,500.

5 • Vested Creek (Goncalves) 57.20 15.20 8.60

4 • Savage Warrior (Arrieta) 3.60 3.00

9 • Kennebago (Sanchez) 6.00

Time: 1:20.17. Exacta: 5-4, $108.70. Trifecta: 5-4-9, $475.00. Superfecta: 5-4-9-1, $204.13. Pick 3: 5-5-5, $267.90. Daily double: 5-5, $56.60.

9 5 furlongs. Turf. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

10 • Alpha and Omega (Mojica) 10.00 5.00 3.40

 9 • J P Rocker (Hernandez) 7.40 4.80

 8 • Metal Magic (Butler) 4.60

Time: :57.19. Scratched: Shooters Alley. Exacta: 10-9, $26.20. Trifecta: 10-9-8, $62.10. Superfecta: 10-9-8-1, $39.55. Pick 3: 5-5-10, $281.55. Daily double: all-10, $3.20; 5-all, $12.10.

10 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $15,340.

5 • Blues Edge (Butler) 10.00 4.20 3.60

1 • Raspberry Punch (Sanchez) 3.80 3.00

4 • Stellabrini (Eikleberry) 3.00

Time: 1:40.89. Scratched: Secret Fascination. Exacta: 5-1, $24.70. Trifecta: 5-1-4, $35.05. Superfecta: 5-1-4-3, $28.37; 5-1-4-2, $10.17. Pick 3: 5-10-5, $513.85. Pick 4: 5-5-10-5, $1,398.65. Pick 5: 5-5-5-10-5, $83.40. Daily double: 10-5, $24.90.

 

Attendance: 4,428. Total handle: $465,927. Live handle: $156,914.

Johnny Love’s results: Saturday: 4-10 (.400). Totals: 21-68 (.309). Best bets: 2-7 (.286).