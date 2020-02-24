Lakeville South beat Rochester Century 5-1 in the Class 2A, Section 1 boys’ hockey semifinals at Rochester Rec Center on Saturday.

Cade Ahrenholz scored 2 minutes, 41 seconds into the second period to put the Cougars up 2-1.

In the third period, Jack Leland and Zach Oelrich scored a pair of goals 38 seconds apart, while Tanner Ludtke had an empty-net goal with 1:30 left.

Goaltender Cody Ticen had 28 saves for the Cougars.

Section 2 semifinals: Minnesota Duluth commit Ben Steeves scored a pair of goals to lead No. 3-ranked Eden Prairie to a 6-1 victory over Minnetonka. Teddy Lagerback put the Skippers on the board first with 7:26 left in the first period. Steeves tied the game 1-all 1:32 into the second period and scored again two minutes later. Teammate Jackson Blake had an assist on both goals.

Chaska had three second-period goals to beat No. 6-ranked Prior Lake 4-1. Max Burkholder put the Hawks on the board first with a power-play goal 4:01 into the first period. Bauer Barry scored seven minutes into the second period, while Jimmy Snuggerud and Zach Seltun scored a pair of goals 2:31 apart.

Section 3 semifinals: Riley O’Brien had one goal and an assist to lead St. Thomas Academy to a 3-1 victory over Rosemount. Luke Levandowski had the lone goal for the Irish.

Burnsville had three first-period goals to beat Eagan 5-1. The Blaze jumped to a 3-0 lead on goals by Jack Holmstrom, Dylan Reed and Tim Urlaub. Teammate Korey Bell had a goal 4:50 into the second period and Kade Nielsen scored 11:57 into the third.

Section 4 quarterfinals: Sam Newpower scored 8:16 into the second period to put White Bear Lake ahead in a 4-1 victory over Woodbury. Teammate Billy Rose had tied it 1-all 1:14 earlier. Triston Johnson extended the Bears’ lead to 3-1 8:38 into the second period and Lleyton Roed had an insurance goal in the third. Luke Danielson had the Royals lone goal.

Charlie Strobel had three goals and two assists to lead No. 8-ranked Hill-Murray to a 8-0 win over Irondale/St. Anthony. Goalie Remington Keopple made 19 saves for the Pioneers.

Senior Henry Claridge had two goals and one assist to lead Mounds View to a 6-2 win over East Ridge. Teammate Ryan Collins had three assists.

Joe Stengl had a hat trick to lead Stillwater to a 9-1 victory over Roseville. Noah Tussey added two goal and two assists.

Section 5 semifinals: Senior forward Cole Hansen scored Blaine’s goal 3:18 into the third period to beat Totino-Grace 1-0.

Tyler Oakland scored the go-ahead goal with 34 seconds left in the first period to lead Maple Grove to a 4-1 victory over Centennial. Teammate Chris Kernan tied the score 1-all 5:51 earlier. He also scored a pair of insurance goals in the third period. AJ Carls put the Cougars on the board first 3:51 into the first period.

Section 6 semifinals: University of Minnesota commit Joe Miller had two goals and two assists to lead No. 2-ranked Blake to a 5-1 victory over No. 10 Edina, the defending state champion. The Bears had a 2-0 lead at the end of the first period on goals by Gavin Best and Miller. In the third period, Thomas Nelson and Jack Sabre extended their lead on a pair of goals 2:06 apart. Miller added an insurance goal with 56 seconds remaining.

Asher Connolly scored 2:08 into the third period to lead No. 7-ranked Benilde St. Margaret’s to a 2-1 victory over No. 9 Cretin-Derham Hall. Adam Marshall put the Red Knights on the board first 14:42 into the first period. Cretin-Derham’s Jack Nei tied the score with 2:57 left in the second period.

Section 7 semifinals: No. 1-ranked Andover had five third-period goals to beat Forest Lake 7-0. Junior forward Garrett Schifsky scored twice.

Zach Michaelis had one goal and two assists to give Elk River/Zimmerman a 3-1 victory over Grand Rapids. The Omaha commit set up Blaise Schutt for a goal 3:56 into the first period and passed to Austen Humphrey for a power-play goal 10:29 later. Grand Rapids’ Maccrea Murphy cut the Elks’ lead in half, 2-1, with a goal in the third period. Michaelis scored an empty-net insurance goal with 41 seconds left.

Section 8 semifinals: Sophomore forwards Gavin Gunderson and Adam Severson scored two goals each to give Roseau a 5-1 victory over St. Michael-Albertville. Casy Laylin had the lone for the Knights.

Senior forward Cullen Gess had two goals and one assist to give Moorehead a 8-2 victory over St. Cloud.

Class 1A semifinals

Section 1: Matthew Salzle had a hat trick to lead Mankato East to a 5-3 victory over Dodge County.

Section 5: Wilson Dahlheimer scored twice to lead Monticello to a 5-1 victory over Princeton.

Section 6: St. Cloud Cathedral scored four first-period goals to beat River Lakes 5-1. Senior forward Nate Warner scored two goals for the Crusaders.

Shane Birkeland and Caleb Strong each scored in the third period to lead Alexandria to a 2-0 victory over Little Falls.

Section 7: No. 2-ranked Hermantown scored four first-period goals to beat Eveleth-Gilbert 8-0. Aydyn Dowd had two goals and one assist.

Section 8: Jaksen Panzer had two assists to lead East Grand Forks to a 2-1 victory over Thief River Falls. The North Dakota commit passed to Logan Spencer for a goal 13:02 into the first period and passed to Carson Schlenk for a goal six minutes into the second period.

