Wayzata scored first and led wire-to-wire in a 3-2 victory over Cretin-Derham Hall on Saturday at Bloomington Ice Garden in the Class 2A, Section 6 boys’ hockey semifinals.

The third-seeded Trojans jumped out front when Alex Sahli scored on a 2-on-1 breakaway.

The teams traded goals later in the first period, when Matthew Gleason scored for the Raiders on a power play and Tristan Nelko answered for Wayzata. Griffin Ness capped the scoring for the Trojans with his power-play goal.

The second-seeded Raiders (21-4-2) got within one when Danny Magnuson scored a power play at 1:19 of the third period. Cretin-Derham Hall outshot the Trojans 14-4 in the final period.

In other boys’ hockey section playoff action:

Tartan 2, Mounds View 1 (3OT): Justin Thompson’s shot trickled across the goal line 5:50 into the third overtime for the fourth-seeded Titans, who defeated the fifth-seeded Mustangs in the quarterfinal round of Class 2A, Section 4.

Maple Grove 3, Blaine 2: Matt Jaglo scored two goals as the second-seeded Crimson scored three straight goals to defeat the third-seeded Bengals in the semifinal round of Class 2A, Section 5.

Holy Family 5, Prior Lake 2: Ben Almquist scored twice to lead the Fire past the Lakers in the Class 2A, Section 2 semifinals at Braemar Arena. In the closing minutes, Prior Lake’s Preston Underhill slammed into senior goalie Conan Hayton. Hayton lay motionless for several minutes but was deemed OK to finish the game. Underhill received a five-minute major penalty.

White Bear Lake 4, Roseville 2: The Raiders jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first period before the Bears scored four unanswered goals to advance in the Class 2A, Section 4 playoffs. Carver Martin and Reginald Morrow scored for Roseville. Spencer Millard scored the go-ahead goal in the second period on a power play.

Minnetonka 4, Chaska 1: Bobby Brink scored twice to lead the Skippers over the Hawks. Matt Koethe added a goal and an assist. Luke Loheit also scored for Minnetonka.

Centennial 4, Anoka 0: Travis Allen earned the shutout by making 14 saves for the Cougars. Lucas McGregor had a goal and two assists for Centennial, which outshot the Tornadoes 35-14.

St. Thomas Academy 9, Burnsville 2: Ryan O’Neill scored a hat trick to lead the Cadets.

Staff Reports