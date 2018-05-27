GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Mike Zunino, Twins
The catcher hit a walkoff home run against the Twins for the second year in a row, this time off Matt Magill with two out in the 12th inning.
BY THE NUMBERS
3 Players to leave the game because of injury. The Twins’ Byron Buxton left after cutting his forehead following a collision with the wall, and Seattle reliever Nick Vincent and shortstop Jean Segura also had to leave.
5 Strikeouts in two perfect innings for Seattle’s Juan Nicasio.
7 Walkoff losses for the Twins; five have come via home run.
ON DECK
The Twins will try to avoid a sweep with Jose Berrios on the mound against veteran Mike Leake.
