

Twins third baseman Miguel Sano, walking with a slight limp through the clubhouse this afternoon, wanted to take batting practice to see where he's at after injuring his left leg on Tuesday. The Twins decided to be cautious and nixed the idea.

There is still hope that could be ready to play on Friday when the Twins open a three game series against the Royals - which is a little surprising given that he was carted off the field Tuesday with a lower left leg bruise after sliding into second base. But Sano, despite the limp, has indicated he feels much better.

"I wouldn't have surmised that would be the likely outcome at the time of the injury but thankfully he's doing well," Twins manager Paul Molitor said.

The sight of Sano rolling on the ground in pain, then needing to be wheeled off, was a concerning look and suggested that his lower left leg, which has a titanium rod in it, was severely injured. But it appears that he's dodged a bullet and could contribute on Friday.

Sano will speak with reporters after tonight's game.

"I think there's a good chance," Molitor said. "Things can change if they go backward for some reason when they get back on the field. Hopefully, him and Rosie will be seeing some baseball action this weekend."

Yes, Eddie Rosario is running and taking batting practice and could return to action Friday as well. Rosario has not played since the Cleveland leg of the road trip because of a sore left quadriceps.

"I think he's getting a little anxious to play," Molitor said.

Without Sano and Rosario, tonight's lineup packs little thump. Tyler Austin, who is at first base tonight, is the most imposing figure in the batting order. So the Twins are going to have to string some hits together, pitch well and play solid defense if they are going to avoid being swept by Houston tonight.

The Twins will use an 'opener' for the third time when they face the Royals on Friday. Jose Berrios will start on Saturday. And the Twins might use a piggyback situation on Sunday, in which whoever the starter is goes three or four innings and is followed by someone who will try to last one time through the order. That could be Chase De Jong's day to make his Twins debut.

Twins

Logan Forsythe, 2B

Jorge Polanco, SS

Robbie Grossman, LF

Mitch Garver, C

Tyler Austin, 1B

Ehire Adrianza, 3B

Max Kepler, CF

Willians Astudillo, DH

Johnny Field, RF

Jake Odorizzi, RHP

Astros

George Springer, CF

Jose Altuve, 2B

Alex Bregman, SS

Tyler White, 1B

Yuli Gurriel, 3B

Brian McCann, C

Josh Reddick, RF

Evan Gattis, DH

Tony Kemp, LF

Framber Valdez, LHP