Miguel Sano is batting .600 over his last five games with four home runs. He was AL player of the week and was in discussion for AL player of the month honors before Mike Trout was named on Wednesday.

But Sano isn't satisfied.

He's out on the field for early work today as he takes grounders at third and helps out at first base. He fielded grounders at third base for several minutes before stepping into the batting cage for some extra swings. Sano works the field during these drills, hitting line drives to right field and center as well as pulling a fair share. Then he moved to first base to take throws.

Twins officials told me late last year that Sano realized that it's one thing to talk about being great and another to prepare like it. It appears that he's willing to put in the work to get better.

We'll see how Hector Santiago looks today after returning from New Jersey, where services were held following the passing of his grandmother last week. Santiago has assured the Twins that he found someone to throw to while he was away, and will be sharp tonight.

Will check back with any updates

UPDATES:

1. Righthander Nick Tepesch will start on Saturday.

2. Miguel Sano's appeal will be heard on Friday

3. The A's placed LHP Sean Doolitte on the DL and designated RHP Cesar Valdez for assignment. RHP Bobby Whal and RHP Josh Smith have replaced them on the roster. Oakland has one lefty on the staff.

Athletics

Rajai Davis, CF

Trevor Plouffe, 3B

Ryon Healy, DH

Khris Davis, LF

Josh Phegley, C

Adam Rosales, SS

Yonder Alonzo, 1B

Chad Porter, 2B

Matt Joyce, RF

Kendall Graveman, RHP

Twins



Brian Dozier, 2B

Max Kepler, RF

Miguel Sano. 3B

Joe Mauer, 1B

Kennys Vargas, 1B

Jason Castro, C

Eduardo Escobar, SS

Eddie Rosario, SS

Byron Buxton, CF

Hector Santiago, LHP