Visiting Waconia, rated No. 3 in Class 1A, scored two goals in the final 15 minutes to defeat No. 2 Breck 2-1 in boys' soccer Thursday night.

Will Falkman's goal in the 65th minute tied the score. Sam Schmidt scored with 15 seconds left to win it.

David Gorman put the Mustangs ahead 1-0 in the 54th minute. Ralph Smits assisted on the goal.

Centennial 1, Blaine 0: Demetrius Bernardy-Nelson broke a scoreless tie in the second half to give the Cougars the victory over the host Bengals. Richard Hemric III made four saves for his eighth straight shutout.

Wayzata 2, Hopkins 0: Evan McGoogan had a goal and an assist to lead the Trojans past the host Royals. Jacob Fischer also scored for the Trojans.

Totino-Grace 4, Osseo 0: Steevie Lamarre scored two goals and had one assist to lead the Class 1A, No. 7 Eagles past the visiting Orioles. Prince Cole had one goal and one assist and Gabe Kuffel made two saves for the Eagles. Kyle Goettsche made 14 saves for the Orioles.

Maple Grove 3, Elk River 0: The Crimson scored three times in the second half to pull away from the host Elks. Will Zaver, Carter Sheard and Connor Fournier scored the goals.

Girls' soccer

Lakeville South 1, Eagan 0: Ashlyn Waldon made nine saves to lead the Class 2A, No. 10 Cougars past the visiting Wildcats. Kelsey Bergan scored the Cougars' goal.

Cretin-Derham Hall 2, Woodbury 0: Paige Peltier scored two goals and Olivia Kalla made eight saves to lead the Raiders past the host Royals.

Totino-Grace 1, Osseo 0: Lydia Bieurance broke a scoreless tie in the second half to give the Eagles the victory over the visiting Orioles.

St. Anthony 2, Richfield 0: Meghan Pryzbilla scored two goals and Anna Trombley made eight saves to lead the Huskies past the host Spartans.

Maple Grove 4, Elk River 1: The Class 2A, No. 3 Crimson broke the game open in the second half with three goals. Brit Lund, Hannah Zahn, Emma Fournier and Lauren Bredensteiner scored a goal each for the visiting Crimson. Ava Johnson scored the Elks' goal.

Wayzata 2, Hopkins 0: Megan Prazich and Morgan Barnette scored first-half goals to lead the Trojans past the host Royals.

Benilde-St. Margaret's 2, Cooper 0: Ava Wagener had a goal and an assist to lead the Class 1A, No. 5 Red Knights past the host Hawks. Sydney Drees also scored for the Red Knights.

Bloomington Jefferson 2, Bloomington Kennedy 0: Rachel Hall and Ella Bloom scored a goal each to lead the Jaguars past the host Hawks.

Monticello 2, St. Francis 0: The Magic scored a goal in each half to defeat the visiting Saints. Jordyn Larson and Abi Frandsen were the goal scorers.

