3M lowered its full-year outlook Thursday after reporting a 2% sales drop for the third quarter, another sign for investors that conditions for multinational manufacturers continue to soften.

The Maplewood-based conglomerate reported weakness on a geographic level, with declines in Asia and Europe, and by business segment. Its two largest businesses units — Transportation/Electronics and Safety/Industrial — reported lower sales.

Net income, however, rose 2.5% to $1.58 billion, or $2.72 a share. That was well above the $2.49 consensus forecast of analysts as the company got a boost from cost cuts, production pullbacks and proceeds from selling its gas and flame detection business.

Revenue was $7.99 billion, below analysts' consensus forecast of $8.16 billion.

Executives said they now expect full-year profit of $8.20 to $8.30 per share, instead of the prior guidance of $8.25 to $8.75 per share.

The company's shares fell about 2% in early trading.

"While the macroeconomic environment remains challenging, we executed well and built on the progress we made in the second quarter. We continued to effectively manage costs and reduce inventory levels, while generating strong margins and cash flow," Mike Roman, the company's chief executive, said in a statement.

3M's largest unit, Safety/Industrial, saw sales fall 5.7% to $2.8 billion. Demand fell for 3M's personal safety, abrasives, industrial adhesives, and automotive aftermarket products.

Sales in it its Transportation/Electronics unit fell 4.4% to $2.5 billion as demand slipped for automotive, aerospace and electrical products.

On a bright note, 3M healthcare sales shot up 4.7% while its consumer products division sales rose 1.7%.

3M officials noted small sales gains across the United States, Canada and Latin America but said they were not sufficient to overcome sales declines across Europe and Asia.

Roman noted the recent closing of the largest acquisition in 3M's history: the $6.7 billion purchase of the Acelity specialty wound care products firm. He called that move "exciting."

He also said 3M will "continue to focus on driving operational improvements and investing for the future, which will position us for strong growth and premium returns as our markets recover."

The change in earnings outlook included impacts from significant litigation-related charges of 72 cents per share from the first quarter, the second-quarter deconsolidation of its Venezuelan subsidiary charge of 28 cents per share, and the gas and flame detection divestiture gain of 21 cents per share.

Excluding those items, 3M expects a profit of $8.99 to $9.09 per share for the full year. That's down from the prior expectation of $9.25 to $9.75. This updated adjusted earnings includes a 15 cent negative impact from the recently closed acquisition of Acelity, Inc.