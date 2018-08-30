Chris Nunn gave up one run in six innings and Max Murphy broke the franchise record for hits in a season as the St. Paul Saints defeated the Chicago Dogs 2-1 on Wednesday night before an announced crowd of 7,142 at CHS Field.

One day after clinching their third playoff appearance in four years, the Saints opened a regular season-ending six-game homestand. The final out was recorded when catcher Justin O'Conner picked off the game's potential tying run at first base.

The Saints, who have won three straight, improved to 57-38 and maintained a two-game lead over the Gary SouthShore RailCats in the American Association's North Division. The two teams will open a best-of-five semifinal playoff series next week at the home of the division champion.

Nunn improved to 7-3 in his final regular-season start, giving up seven hits. He struck out four and didn't walk a batter.

Murphy's single in the bottom of the eighth inning gave him 129 hits for the season.

Joey Wong drove in both Saints runs with a single in the second inning.

Former Twins farmhand Joe Benson went 2-for-4 for Chicago.

