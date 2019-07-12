More from Star Tribune
Editorial
Minneapolis officials right to consider a clearer, updated approach to using social media
Like Trump, local officials mustn't block critics from sites used for city business.
Editorial
Trade war losses add to distress in Minnesota farm country
Subsidies ease short term pain, but lost markets may be hard to recover.
Letters
Readers Write: ICE raids, funding free college, child care, dog poop
ICE's raid tactics will harm kids.
MEGAN MCARDLE
Why the debate about equal pay for U.S. women's soccer isn't clear-cut
Cultural context matters, but revenue matters more.
John Rash
Rash Report: Women's sports soar in 'Maiden' and World Cup
New documentary on the first female crew in a round-the-world race and soccer team's win give context to ongoing fight for equality.